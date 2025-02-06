Watch Richarlison try & fail to shove Van Dijk after early tantrum v Liverpool

(Pictures courtesy of ITV Sport)

It’s potentially Tottenham’s biggest game of the season, so it’s far from surprising to see the dark arts emerge during their latest visit to Anfield.

Liverpool found themselves a goal down on aggregate following a 1-0 defeat suffered at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

Virgil van Dijk found himself subjected to some early scrutiny by VAR after Richarlison was sent spinning across the turf after some early contact in the first half of action.

Richarlison tried to get Virgil van Dijk sent off

Craig Pawson initially thought absolutely nothing of the incident, following a coming together between the two footballers.

Footage played back of the event shows the Dutch international’s elbow colliding with the Spurs star’s chest – not his chin or face, nor deliberately as he appeared to suggest to the on-pitch official.

After some frankly comical theatrics, the Brazilian forward then saw fit to attempt to throw his body weight around against our skipper – and rather unsuccessfully, we might add!

'Let them know you're there early doors 📺 Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the Carabao Cup Semi-Finals LIVE on ITV1#ITVFootball | #CarabaoCup | #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/RX3FHr9kKs — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2025

VAR ultimately decided in Van Dijk’s favour, leaving Richarlison rather red-faced!

Who will Liverpool or Spurs face in the final?

Newcastle United extended their aggregate score to 4-0 after a 2-0 win over Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

An in-form Alexander Isak was the man to lead the charge, having an early goal ruled out for offside before playing a prominent role in Jacob Murphy’s opener.

The Magpies now have a superb opportunity to end a 56-year wait for silverware at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool, on their end, will be hoping to secure passage to the final for a shot at becoming back-to-back winners of the League Cup following their 2024 triumph in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign in charge.

