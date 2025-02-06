‘Ability meets stamina’ – Henry Winter wowed by 90-pass Liverpool genius who won 7 duels v Spurs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Henry Winter heaped praise on one ‘superb’ Liverpool player after the Reds booked their place in yet another Carabao Cup final in style on Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their semi-final against Tottenham, Arne Slot’s side rammed in four goals without reply in an outstanding performance at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk were all on the scoresheet as Spurs were simply outclassed, and the Hungarian midfielder caught the eye of the renowned football journalist.

Winter praises ‘superb’ Szoboszlai

Winter took to X in the game’s concluding moments to single out Liverpool’s number 8 for praise, not just for his goal (which had Ibrahima Konate congratulating Conor Bradley for the quality of the assist) but his overall performance tonight.

The journalist posted: “Anfield South beckons Liverpool. Again. Dominik Szoboszlai deserves that. Superb all game in and out of possession. Ability meets stamina.”

Szoboszlai also had a goal ruled out in the first half after he strayed offside, but he wouldn’t be denied later in the match as he put Tottenham to the sword.

Szoboszlai dazzles against Spurs once again

Winter’s praise for the Hungary international is fully merited, with the 24-year-old’s match statistics illustrating just how brilliantly he played.

As per Sofascore, the midfielder completed 36 of his 40 passes (90%), won seven duels, took five shots, made three tackles and executed five key passes, four accurate crosses and three accurate long balls.

In addition to those numbers, Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle noted how Szoboszlai ‘covered plenty of ground’ on the night and ‘led the press’ in the second half when Spurs were beginning to push forward.

The Hungarian grabbed a goal and an assist in an outstanding performance when we beat Tottenham 6-3 just before Christmas, and he was every bit as impressive against Ange Postecoglou’s side tonight, with Winter’s verdict likely to receive nods of firm agreement from every Reds supporter.