Slot credits Van Dijk’s mentality after Gakpo goal which set the tone for Spurs win

Liverpool cruised past Tottenham to book our place in another Wembley visit and Arne Slot was quick to praise Virgil van Dijk after the match.

It wasn’t for his captain’s goal or clean sheet though, it was what the Dutchman was seen doing right after Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal of the match.

Stood on the halfway line, our skipper bellowed at his teammates to get back past the halfway line so that the game could restart and we could keep inflicting pain on Spurs.

Asked by the press about this moment, our head coach said: “I saw the same thing. I think it was a moment where you could see how we played through the whole game.

“It was so intense. The players were ready for it, the fans were ready for it and we all simply wanted one thing – and that was going through to the final.

“That mentality we showed from the first until the last second, but it was probably well shown in that moment as well.”

It was a demonstration of elite mentality, where the 33-year-old wasn’t content with leveling the scoreline on aggregate – we had to keep going for the win.

Virgil van Dijk was focused on beating Tottenham convincingly

It was a dominant performance from our centre half who was equally as happy getting involved in the battle with Richarlison, as he was showing off his passing and aerial ability.

One feigned offer of a handshake to the former Everton striker was enough to send social media into hysterics and we even got the rare chance to applaud the captain off his nation off the pitch after a substitution.

We all know how good the big man is and long may his presence be felt on this team.

