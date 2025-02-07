‘Four weeks or longer…’ – Arne Slot confirms fresh injury setback for Liverpool

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has confirmed news of an injury setback for one Liverpool player when speaking to the press on Friday morning.

The Reds’ head coach addressed the media to preview Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle, during which he proclaimed that he will ‘definitely use’ certain players who ‘we haven’t used much’ this season.

That’d certainly apply to Tyler Morton, but unfortunately the midfielder won’t be in contention to take on the Pilgrims this weekend after he incurred a body blow.

Slot confirms Tyler Morton injury blow

Slot revealed news of the 22-year-old’s injury when addressing a question about James McConnell, who now looks set to be the beneficiary of his teammate’s setback.

The Liverpool boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “Tyler Morton is out with an injury for a while, so that means he was maybe our sixth midfielder and James is taking that position now.”

When asked to elaborate on the nature and expected duration of the body blow to the Wallasey native, the Dutchman replied: “Am I allowed to say? It’s his shoulder. Four weeks or longer.”

Injury has come at the worst possible time for Morton

The shoulder injury has come at a most inopportune time for Morton, who’d almost certainly have started against Argyle on Sunday had he been fit.

Also, with the away fixture against Aston Villa being brought forward to 19 February after Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup final last night, the Reds will now have five Premier League games in the space of 15 days later this month.

Given the tight turnaround between matches, and the possibility of injuries to other midfielders, Slot would’ve been counting on having the 22-year-old available to play a part over the coming three weeks.

Unfortunately, it now looks as though the earliest we’ll see Morton in action will be the home clash against Southampton on 8 March, and our number 80 will be striving to regain fitness by the time the Carabao Cup final rolls around the following weekend.

We wish him as swift a recovery as possible, and hopefully it won’t be too long before we see the talented midfielder back in action, with the Liverpool head coach evidently viewing him as a valued member of the first-team squad given his comments this morning.