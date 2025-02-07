Move over Trent: Sky pundit says Liverpool have a ‘fearless’ talent with ‘the world at his feet’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Redknapp was left in awe of one ‘fearless’ Liverpool player after the Reds cruised into a third Carabao Cup final in four years on Thursday night.

Arne Slot’s side made light of the 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final tie against Tottenham by hammering the north Londoners 4-0 at Anfield, even in the absence of injured vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Conor Bradley stepped in to fill the void left by the 26-year-old and duly repaid his boss with a magnificent performance capped by an assist for Dominik Szoboszlai which was so eye-catching that it had Ibrahima Konate rushing to congratulate the young right-back.

Redknapp praises ‘fearless’ Bradley

Redknapp was on punditry duty for Sky Sports last night, and he gave the Northern Ireland international a special mention among a collectively outstanding performance by Liverpool.

The former Reds midfielder said [via BBC Sport, 6 February, 22:52]: “Anyone who understands football knows that Conor Bradley is a great talent. He is fearless and has the world at his feet. When young players come through at the club they have that bit of spite about them and I love the way he plays.”

Bradley has shown that he belongs in this Liverpool team

It’s no easy feat to step in and try to compensate for the absence of an elite-level player such as Trent, but Bradley has consistently risen to that formidable challenge whenever he’s featured for Liverpool over the past 12 months.

The first-time pass to tee up Szoboszlai’s goal was majestic from the 21-year-old, who was excellent throughout the resounding win over Tottenham.

As per Sofascore, the Tyrone native won a whopping eight duels out of 10 contested, along with making three tackles and two interceptions. In terms of his work in possession, he exectuted two key passes and had success rates of 80% and 75% respectively for passing and dribbling.

Ever since his man-of-the-match performance against Chelsea just over a year ago, Bradley has looked like he very much belongs in this Liverpool team; and similar to Caoimhin Kelleher, it feels as though only the presence of a world-class operator in his position has prevented him from becoming a nailed-on starter.

We obviously hope that Trent signs a new contract before the end of the season, but even if we were forced to wave goodbye to our number 66 in the summer, there’d be the substantial consolation of knowing that we already have a quality right-back successor in place.