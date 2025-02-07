How Anfield reacted to what Richarlison did after leaving the pitch injured will make everyone laugh

Pictures via @itvfootball on X

Richarlison arrived at Anfield with a vision of himself being the hero and bullying Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup.

At first he tried and failed to shove our captain, before ending up in a heap on the floor much to the amusement of the Dutchman.

Next came another comical moment from our No.4 as a feigned offer of a hand was quickly pulled away, further antagonising the Brazilian.

It all then culminated in the injury of the former Everton striker and his evening that started with the lofty opinion he clearly has of himself, ended in 60,000 people laughing at his demise.

The 27-year-old could have left in humility and walked down the tunnel, instead he grasped a bottle from the bag of the Spurs’ fitness coach and launched it at the floor.

All this did was entertain our supporters even more and footage from the stands of this moment is brilliant to watch.

Richarlison’s petulant tantrum entertained thousands of Reds

For a man who has his own face tattooed to his back, alongside Neymar and Ronaldo, it shows that he has a very high opinion of his talents.

His Goodison Park ties mean that he’s always fired up to get one over on the Reds but it never seems to end well for him in a Tottenham shirt.

Even when he managed to score against us in the 93rd minute in 2023, Diogo Jota went up the other end and scored the winner straight after.

The pantomime villain played his role very well in his most recent appearance!

You can watch the video of Richarlison via @itvfootball on X:

