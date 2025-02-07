Arne Slot provides fresh Alexander-Arnold fitness update ahead of Plymouth and Everton

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Trent Alexander-Arnold sat out of our Carabao Cup semi final second leg victory through injury and now the countdown begins for his participation in our upcoming matches.

Previewing the game against Plymouth in the FA Cup, our head coach was asked whether his vice captain would be playing in the match and said: “No, I don’t think so yet. That’s going to be too early for him.

“Difficult to say [about the derby]. Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks but that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available.

“We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him.”

The Dutchman was similarly non-committal with his previous fitness update on the right back ahead of the victory over Spurs and this is perhaps the most sensible way to be.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the FA Cup clash with Plymouth

With Paul Merson’s opinion that this will be our No.66’s final season with the Reds, the next Merseyside derby would then be extra poignient for the Scouser in our team.

Not only is it the final Goodison Park meeting between both sides in the league, it could be the last time that the 26-year-old plays an away game against our old rivals.

We all hope that a new deal is the final outcome but there’s no certainty at this stage, for now we’ve got some big trophies to win and our academy graduate will certainly improve our chances.

