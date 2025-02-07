Journalist spotted something at Anfield last night which could fuel hopes of new Liverpool contract

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There were a few notable spectators in the directors’ box at Anfield on Thursday night to witness Liverpool book their ticket to the Carabao Cup final.

While things continue to motor along serely on the pitch for Arne Slot and his players, there are some enormous concerns away from the playing field for the club to address, in particular the futures of three crucial players.

As it stands, the trio of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will all be free agents in less than five months’ time, as their contracts expire in June and there’s been no confirmation yet as to whether or not any of them will renew.

However, there was a presence at Anfield last night which might fuel increased hopes of a new deal for at least one of those three stalwarts.

Van Dijk’s agents sat next to Richard Hughes at Anfield

In an article for The Times, Paul Joyce noted that Van Dijk’s representatives were spotted sitting next to Richard Hughes in the front row of the directors’ box.

The nature of any conversations which took place between the respective parties weren’t divulged, but it’s noted in the report that a dialogue ‘is continuing over an extension’ to the 33-year-old’s current deal; and that ‘Liverpool supporters will hope there was something significant’ in the Dutchman’s agents being perched alongside the Reds’ sporting director at the match against Tottenham.

A significant contract clue, or merely a coincidence?

Given the ongoing contractual uncertainty, LFC fans will understandably latch onto any semblance of a hint which might point towards a deal being done, especially when it concerns the incomparable Netherlands defender.

Van Dijk’s agents will obviously have been speaking with Hughes for some time as the relevant parties attempt to reach an agreement for our number 4 to remain at Anfield beyond the summer, although this is the first public sighting of his representatives alongside the Liverpool sporting director.

We’re not going to jump the gun and declare this as irrefutable evidence that a new contract is imminent, but it feels like a potentially significant development which might (we can’t stress that word enough) suggest that a deal is close to being concluded.

After yet another dominant performance which had Jamie Carragher proclaiming that the 33-year-old makes football look ‘too easy’, we can only hope that there was something substantial in the sight of the Dutchman’s entourage sitting in such close proximity to Hughes at Anfield on Thursday night.