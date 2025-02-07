Everything Van Dijk had to say about ‘red hot’ Alexander Isak ahead of Newcastle final

Pictures via CBS Sports on X

As we played the second semi final, we knew that our opponents in the final would be Newcastle United and Virgil van Dijk previewed the big game.

Speaking on CBS Sports, our captain said: “They are very, very strong in the midfield with the power in terms of physicality.

“And their manager is a great manager and obviously for them to be twice now in the final in the last three years is obviously a big credit to how they set up and the work they do.

“And obviously they have a striker that’s in red hot form at the moment.

“So, when the time is there, we have to be ready.”

It’s clear that the 33-year-old is very aware of the talents the the Magpies posses and is looking forward to facing Alexander Isak once again.

With Robbie Fowler asking the Reds to sign the Swedish international in the past, it’s clear that there are many who are fans of the electric striker.

We saw with his goal on our visit to St James’ Park earlier in the season, that the 25-year-old can harm even our sturdy defence.

However, our No.4 is in fine form at the moment and his heroes reception that was afforded to him at Anfield when he walked off the pitch against Tottenham showcased our love for the defender.

There’s plenty of football to be played before then but this will be quite the encounter at Wembley next month.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments on Newcastle and Isak (from 2:00) via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

“The expectation that we have to manage is to try and win every game ahead of us.” Virgil van Dijk and @T_Deeney discuss Liverpool’s victory against Tottenham, the Carabao Cup final, and a potential quadruple 👀 pic.twitter.com/vkrM8yzcbN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 6, 2025

