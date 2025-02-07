Van Dijk sent Paul Merson clear nine-word message over Liverpool contract claim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was a star for Liverpool as we beat Tottenham in the Carabo Caup semi final and he provided an update on his future after the game.

As quoted on BBC Sport when asked on Sky Sports about his future, our captain said: “What the future brings I have no idea.

“Anybody who says they know it – they are wrong.”

It’s a slightly worrying comment from a player who once again proved how important he is to the Reds but his final nine words did somewhat debunk what Paul Merson believed.

The former Arsenal man stated: “call me a cynic, I don’t think any of them sign,” when talking about the future of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and our No.4.

Virgil van Dijk is remaining coy over his future at Liverpool

John Barnes wants our skipper to be the man prioritised as the most important contract to be signed and all fans will have priorities on who should or shouldn’t be kept on.

However, the Dutchman has showcased here that he doesn’t currently know where his future lies and so it’s unlikely anyone else will.

We’ve seen stories circulate online that will contradict this opinion but at the end of the day, it seems clear that the players are focusing on football before sorting their future.

With so much to play for and the team looking so impressive, there’s no reason to panic about a downturn in form if this isn’t all sorted out soon.

It would just be nice to end this constant discussion around where the future of some of our most important players will be spent and see them all commit their future to the Reds.

