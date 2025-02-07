Virgil van Dijk shares his thoughts on Ange Postecoglou amid Tottenham’s struggles

Pictures via CBS Sports on YouTube

Liverpool dominated Tottenham on Thursday night, securing a resounding victory over Ange Postecoglou’s side and Virgil van Dijk shared his thoughts on the coach.

Speaking to CBS after the match, our skipper said: “Listen I think Spurs is a great team, they have good players and they have a good manager. They can make it difficult for you every second of the game in my opinion.

“They didn’t cause us much problems today because we were on it and kept pressing. The first goal helped massively and I think we were just the better team today in terms of with the ball and defensively as well.”

Following our recent 6-3 triumph against Spurs in the Premier League, the Reds cruised to a 4-0 win and ended their Carabao Cup hopes.

Our visitors are struggling for form and the Australian is facing increasing scrutiny, with speculation already circling around potential replacements as their boss.

Pressure is mounting on Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

However, these comments from our No.4 show that he is a supporter of the former Celtic man, despite recent setbacks.

On a night when the captain of the Netherlands bullied Richarlison and then was described as a player who ‘oozes class’, he had a night that was the antithesis of ‘Big Ange’.

Whilst the 33-year-old may rate Arne Slot’s most recent opponent, not everyone would agree and with the Lily Whites enduring a difficult campaign and currently sitting 14th in the league – things aren’t looking good.

While Van Dijk rates Postecoglou, Spurs’ struggles leave many questioning whether the Australian can turn things around.

