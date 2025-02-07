Anfield rises to give Van Dijk a heroes reception in rare moment as a Liverpool player

Pictures via @empireofthekop on X

Virgil van Dijk was at his phenomenal best against Tottenham on what was a night to remember for the team and for our captain.

Not only did the 33-year-old manage to keep a clean sheet but he also scored a header, during our 4-0 demolition of Spurs in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi final.

We saw from the way that the Dutchman beckoned his teammates back past the halfway line after Cody Gakpo’s opening goal, that he meant business.

It was also an evening when a rare event occurred for the captain of his nation, he was subbed off the pitch and that allowed our supporters the opportunity to show the defender how much he means to us.

Everyone who was able rose to their feet and the whole stadium roared in appreciation of a generational talent that we’ve been lucky enough to watch for the past seven years.

Liverpool fans know how lucky we are to have Virgil van Dijk

With Paul Merson believing that this will be the final campaign we get to see our No.4 in a red shirt, there did seem to be a slight feeling of nearing the end of his story in the way it unfolded.

The dominance is certainly not being questioned but now nearing his mid-thirties and with a matter of months remaining on his contract, the end is neigh.

We all hope that a club legend can extend his contract and keep playing in L4 for many years to come but we don’t seem too close to seeing this confirmed yet and so we should enjoy every minute of the big man, whilst we still can.

You can watch the video of Van Dijk via @empireofthekop on X:

What a reception for our captain ©️👏 📽️ @asim_lfc pic.twitter.com/mrppNVxckE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 7, 2025

