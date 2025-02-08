Arne Slot admits he changed major Klopp pre-match Liverpool ritual – it’s making a difference

(Photo by Bryn Lennon & Joerg Mitter/Getty Images & Red Bull Content Pool)

There were understandable fears that trailed in the wake of talismanic Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp leaving his post after nine years at the Anfield helm.

The German tactician had restored the Merseysiders back on the perch Sir Alex Ferguson had worked so hard to knock them off, bringing back the league title to L4 for the first time in three decades.

Would the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ departure kick off the kind of frightening decline that transpired following the aforementioned Scot’s exit from Old Trafford?

Step forward, Arne Slot.

Liverpool have hardly glanced back in the rearview mirror since the Dutchman took over the reins, with the club enjoying a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool players now encouraged to rest at home

We can’t ignore the work Klopp and his team behind the scenes have done in creating the foundations for his successor to thrive.

The midfield trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch was the work of the 2023 summer window for one.

However, Arne Slot’s call to encourage his players to get a good night’s sleep in their own beds, as opposed to hotels, the night before a home game may already be paying dividends.

“People that have more knowledge about this than me tell me that you always sleep better in your own bed than a hotel bed,” the 46-year-old was quoted by BBC Sport.

“And sleep is a very important part of getting the best possible performance.

“It’s nice for them to be at home with their families but also, in the opinion of the people that tell me these things, they are better prepared for our games.”

There is, of course, an agenda behind it – the desire to win games – and no one can argue with it given that the Bergentheim-born coach has won 29 out of 37 games contested this term. That’s a points-per-game rate of 2.49, for those wondering!

Not bad going for a coach many had never heard of following his initial move away from Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

