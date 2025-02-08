What one Egyptian Liverpool fan was seen telling Mo Salah moments before Spurs win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has set himself a world apart from the rest with his performances in 2024/25.

The Egyptian international has registered a frankly astonishing 44 goal contributions (26 goals, 18 assists) in all competitions this term.

To put that into perspective, the former Roma hitman is six clear of his nearest competitors Harry Kane (38) and Raphinha (38) – albeit with the Bayern Munich attacker having played six fewer games.

Player Games Goal Contributions Mo Salah 34 44 Harry Kane 28 38 Raphinha 34 38 Omar Marmoush 28 34 Robert Lewandowski 32 33

It’s no surprise, then, that international fans continue to flock to Anfield at every chance they get to witness this seemingly unstoppable Liverpool machine led by its in-form Egyptian King.

Egyptian Liverpool fan makes Mo Salah request

Our No.11 was greeted with a taste of home as one fan was spotted bearing a sign in his native tongue, courtesy of in-game footage from ITV.

The supporter in question purported to be sharing the fact he also came from Salah’s hometown, Nagrig, whilst requesting that the Premier League’s top scorer hand over his shirt.

"The father of makaa(his daughter name) from nagrig(his hometown) can I have ur shirt — 「lonaly」 (@livbarca11) February 6, 2025

Abu Makka ( father of his daughter Makka) , Ngrig ( Salah home town in western Egypt), last line is asking for his t-shirt . — ☠ Mighty Red ☠ (@FahadYNWA) February 6, 2025

“Abo Makkah, Negrig Al Gharbya, the jersey my countryman”

He is calling him with his daughter name, quoting his home city in Egypt (seems he is from same city) and asking him of the jersey! — Masrawy 🇪🇬 (@Masrawy77359910) February 6, 2025

We’re not 100% sure if the request was met after the full-time whistle, but we certainly hope the fan in question had a special memento to take with him after the Reds thumped Tottenham four goals to the good.

This can’t be it for Salah and Liverpool

We can entirely sympathise with the plight of Richard Hughes and his team.

Liverpool’s soon-to-be out-of-contract stars Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk may be difficult to appease for myriad reasons. Real Madrid, money on the table, and the length of contract will all have something to do with it.

Looking at our two eldest statesmen, there’s also a serious risk of performance drop-off within the next few years – the question remains as to when we’re most likely to cross the point of no return.

On the other hand, Mo Salah and our No.4 in particular are arguably playing the best football of their careers. They’re the beating hearts of this Arne Slot team, which could, quite conceivably, come away with both the Premier League title and Champions League this season.

It’s hard to imagine giving up our Egyptian King in the summer for nothing when he could, theoretically, have collected over 60 goal contributions over the course of the campaign.

