Huge contract update coming out of Liverpool as Fabrizio Romano green-lights Richard Hughes claim

And so it is that we’re steadily approaching the halfway point in February and there’s still no sign of a new contract on the horizon for Liverpool’s expiring trio.

That’s not to suggest the Reds have given up hope of agreeing new deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk or Mo Salah.

The Dutch skipper himself appeared to dismiss suggestions that his fate is sealed, telling reporters: “What the future brings I have no idea. “Anybody who says they know it – they are wrong.”

A clapback of sorts to Paul Merson’s fresh insistence that all three are now looking likely to call time on their Anfield careers this summer.

However, the clock ticking towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign is hardly a source of immense comfort!

Liverpool still holding talks with Van Dijk’s entourage

Fabrizio Romano popped up with some encouraging news following our 4-0 dismantling (4-1 on aggregate) of Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

The Italian journalist confirmed reports that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was sat next to Van Dijk’s agents, sparking renewed interest in the No.4’s ongoing contract talks.

“Something to say on Virgil van Dijk. It’s true that the agents of Virgil van Dijk were sitting next to director of football at Liverpool, Richard Hughes, for the game against Tottenham,” the CaughtOffside transfer news columnist spoke on his YouTube channel on Friday evening.

“So, there is still a very good conversation, a very good relationship, between Liverpool and the agents of Van Dijk.”

Perhaps there’s not much to make of it – it’s entirely normal for a sporting director and agents to keep in regular contact over a client’s future. Particularly when their terms at one of Europe’s most elite outfits are coming to an end.

Given our skipper looks capable of extending his best years at the club well beyond the 2024/25 campaign, hopefully we’ll see a compromise reached between both parties to make it so.

We certainly can’t bear to imagine the increasingly tangible possibility of Virgil van Dijk bidding farewell to Liverpool in May!

