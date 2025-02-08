What Mac Allister was spotted encouraging Chiesa to do on Liverpool bench during Tottenham clash

(Pictures courtesy of LFCTV)

There’s something special about Liverpool Football Club with momentum on their side.

The Merseysiders sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, through to the round of 16 in the Champions League, through to the Carabao Cup final and set to face Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It’s a Liverpool side that is flying under its new head coach, Arne Slot – the fans know it and their rivals are most certainly aware in light of the genuine quadruple threat posed by the Reds in 2024/25.

Who on earth could have predicted that the Dutchman would be enjoying such an impressive opening campaign at the Anfield helm?

Long may it continue!

Alexis Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa enjoy the Anfield atmosphere

With Anfield rocking amid our four-goal dismantling of a spineless Tottenham side, the cameras panned between the bench and the roaring home crowd.

As “Allez, Allez, Allez” was passionately belted out in the stands, Alexis Mac Allister could be seen bopping his head to the tune following his 72nd-minute substitution.

The Argentine World Cup winner was then seen turning to partner in crime Federico Chiesa encouraging the forward to join in with him.

Did someone say, wholesome content?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC on X:

Chiesa quickly becoming a fan favourite

It’s remarkable how quickly some players capture the hearts of the fanbase, and Chiesa, formerly of Juventus, would appear to have fallen within that category.

The Italian international hasn’t had tremendous luck with playing opportunities, having struggled with fitness ahead of the campaign (owing to the lack of a proper pre-season).

The flashes we have seen of him, however, have been impressive and more than hint back to the footballer who took international football by storm not so long ago.

Here’s hoping he can be so much more than a cult hero at Anfield!

