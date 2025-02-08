(Photos) One change spotted outside Anfield on Friday could have Liverpool fans fearing the worst

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are bound to notice something different outside the Kop upon their next visit to Anfield – and it’s a change which might prompt alarm among some supporters.

Although the Reds have been absolutely flying on the pitch, with Arne Slot’s side continuing to battle on four fronts, the season has been played out to a backdrop of considerable worry on Merseyside.

That’s because the long-serving trio of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all approaching the end of their respective contracts, with no sign of a resolution for any of those three players at present.

Van Dijk removed from Anfield advertising

On Friday, Twitter user @KanwardLfc posted photos of a change being made to the exterior of Anfield, with new billboard advertising being erected outside the Kop.

The images shared on the social media platform appear to show an advert featuring Van Dijk being removed, which may purely be coincidental but could trigger fear among some supporters that maybe the Dutchman won’t be at the club for much longer.

Hopefully it’s just a coincidence rather than a pointed hint

Regular visitors to Anfield will be aware that Liverpool frequently changed the advertising around the exterior of the stadium depending on what campaign is being run, so in all likelihood there’s nothing more than that to the new imagery plastered across the Kop when viewed from Walton Breck Road.

However, given the ongoing contractual certainty surrounding the three aforementioned players, some fans might be alarmed that the removal of Van Dijk from the billboard adverts is a hint that we won’t get a happy ending from his contract negotiations.

For as long as the situation remains unresolved, any hints towards a possible renewal or exit will inevitably attract attention, such as the presence of the Dutchman’s representatives alongside sporting director Richard Hughes in the directors’ box at Anfield for the win over Tottenham on Thursday night.

Hopefully the change to the billboard advertising removing our captain is nothing more than a curious coincidence, rather than having a pointed meaning!