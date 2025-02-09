Nunez sees last gasp effort saved as Plymouth secure FA Cup shock against Liverpool

Pictures via ITV Football on X

Liverpool were massive favourites against Plymouth but were unable to avoid elimination, despite a flurry of late chances – including one from Darwin Nunez.

After a patient build-up failed to penetrate the Argyle back line, Arne Slot instructed his players to go long and go direct – with Jarell Quansah being sent up front.

That’s what led to his side finally having some chances on goal with one of the final ones in the game being the biggest, as our No.9 attempted to score a crucial goal.

It was James McConnell who managed to stoop down and produce a diving headed cross to the back post and found the waiting Uruguayan.

He probably felt all that needed to be done was get it on target, which our striker did, but Conor Hazard was on hand to tip the effort over the bar,

Darwin Nunez was unable to find the back of the net at Plymouth

Arne Slot rested many first team players and with Joe Gomez’s early injury, we were quickly hit with problems that continued to occur throughout the match.

Curtis Jones joined the former Benfica man as our only senior options on the bench and with the Scouser not being brought on, it felt like a game where resting was prioritised over winning.

Our centre forward couldn’t replicate his Brentford heroics and it was a penalty for the home side that settled the game.

Now we’ve seen our diary freed up with one competition being removed from the schedule – let’s go and win the other three!

You can view footage of Nunez’s effort via @itvfootball on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley