Diogo Jota did something against Plymouth he’s only done once before in his Anfield career

Diogo Jota is no stranger to big moments in a Liverpool shirt but against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round, he did something he’s only done once before.

It was a tough first 45 minutes for the Reds and mainly for Joe Gomez who was forced off through injury.

This meant that the captain’s armband needed a new owner and our No.20 was the man chosen to lead the team for the remainder of the first period.

It was a rare sight for fans as the Portuguese forward also captained the team for the first time at Anfield against Accrington Stanley and was clearly proud of this feat last time out.

The 28-year-old took to social media to state how much this meant on the previous occasion and it’s a safe bet he was delighted to be asked to repeat this honour once again.

Diogo Jota was delighted last time he captained Liverpool

The striker may not be the most vocal player on the pitch but his leadership comes through in his relentless work rate, intelligent movement, and knack for stepping up when it matters.

Since arriving from Wolves in 2020, he’s become one of our most reliable goal threats and being handed the armband is another sign of the respect he commands within the squad – as well as his longevity within the team.

We’re all hoping that the injury sustained by our No.2 isn’t serious but in the Portuguese international, we certainly have the responsibility in safe hands.

It’s another reminder of just how important the forward has become to this team and how highly Arne Slot clearly rates him.

You can view footage of Jota as Liverpool captain via @itvfootball on X:

