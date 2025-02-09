Federico Chiesa is ‘not good enough’: ITV pundit tears into Italian’s Plymouth performance

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa is still battling to prove his form and fitness for Liverpool and was handed the chance for his 10th appearance and third start, against Plymouth.

Speaking on ITV Sport after our defeat, Karen Carney shared her thoughts on the Italian: “Chiesa, to be honest, I thought was poor.

“All Liverpool fans, after his injuries and stuff, are probably wanting him to do well but way off the boil today – not good enough.”

It’s a tough assessment of the performance of the 27-year-old and he will be disappointed with his impact on the game against the side sat bottom of the Championship.

Federico Chiesa wasn’t at his best against Plymouth Argyle

Arne Slot praised the forward after his appearance against PSV in which he completed a full 90 minutes for the first time in nine months, leading to a further chance to do this in the FA Cup.

Handed a 6.2 rating on SofaScore shows he didn’t take it, the former Juventus man had a tough afternoon at Home Park in which he lost possession 29 times during the game.

It certainly wasn’t his fault that the Reds failed to book a place in the fifth round of the competition and had we managed to find a late route back into the game, his performance likely would have been overlooked.

However, these comments from the ITV pundit and a damning elimination mean that he will now be highlighted.

After admitting there was ‘room for improvement’ after his Champions League start in the Netherlands, that is true again after his latest performance.

Now we’re out of the FA Cup, there will be fewer chances for the Euros winner to impress and so he needs to make sure he makes the most of the next opportunity.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley