16-week injury bombshell confirmed for Liverpool youngster; won’t play again this season

Liverpool are in fine form at the moment and we want all of our players fit and available for the second half of the season.

However, Alex Neil has confirmed (via London News Online) some bad news for one man: “Unfortunately, Calum [Scanlon] has a really bad hamstring injury.

“He required surgery – which he has already had. I believe everything was successful, but it will rule him out for 16 weeks.

“That will take him to the rest of the season. He will go back to Liverpool.

“We’re naturally upset for him and disappointed for ourselves. We have a really strong and dynamic young player who is unavailable for us.

“The nature of the game is that injuries are a big part of the game at the moment because it’s so athletically based.

“Calum, if I’m honest, wouldn’t have played the minutes with the bodies we have in. He played those games in succession due to the fact we had very limited options available at that point.

“Hence the fact we’ve done what we have in the window.”

It’s a massive blow for the teenager who was on loan at Millwall that he won’t play for the club again this season, after already returning home.

Calum Scanlon will be out for 16 weeks with his hamstring injury

The 19-year-old has had wretched luck with injuries already this campaign, picking up a stress fracture in his back after just one appearance for the London club.

Calum Scanlon returned to the Championship outfit in mid-January and was impressing at left back, registering a goal, though it was to be another short-lived stint down south.

Now with only four appearances under his belt this season, this hamstring injury was already feared to be a season ender.

The news has now been confirmed and you have to feel for the academy graduate who will end the campaign with less than five games played.

The focus must now be on recovery for the Birmingham-born teen, hoping that he can rediscover his form next season and try to learn and grow from this horrible experience.

