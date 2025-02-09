How long Joe Gomez could be out injured after worrying footage emerges online

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez can’t seem to catch a break these days.

The England international was hit with yet another injury concern after pulling up with a suspected hamstring issue in the first half of action against Plymouth.

The Merseysiders were facing the Greens in the fourth round of the FA Cup after having defeated Accrington Stanley 4-0 at Anfield back in early January.

The skipper for the day was hooked on the 11th minute of action, forcing Arne Slot to invite Isaac Mabaya (20) to take the 27-year-old’s place.

Hint of a serious injury for Joe Gomez?

You can’t help but feel sorry for a player who has already missed 11 games’ worth of football with a hamstring injury picked on the tail end of 2024.

To suffer a repeat issue just shortly after returning to first-team action would be a particularly cruel blow.

Footage from the clash itself, being hosted on ITV 1, was shared on X (formerly Twitter), with it being rather noticeable that the former Charlton Athletic star avoided sprinting back to cover a Plymouth break.

Likewise, of course, it was reassuring to see Gomez walk off the pitch, with the Echo’s Ian Doyle suggesting the concern may not be all that serious.

Gomez looked like was walking off pretty freely. Couldn't see an obvious injury. Might be unwell. We will find out soon enough — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 9, 2025

We’ll be awaiting official confirmation on the matter from Slot after the full-time whistle.

How long could Gomez be out injured for?

Depending on severity, we could be looking at anything between a three-week to 12-week hiatus from first-team football for the experienced centre-back.

The Institute of Sport Exercise and Health (2022) include hamstring injury grades from mild (three weeks) and moderate (six weeks) to severe (12 weeks).

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that Joe Gomez caught the issue early – if it’s even an issue at all!

