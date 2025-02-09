Mo Salah’s shower antics will intrigue Liverpool supporters

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to have ever played for Liverpool but to be the best, you have to be a little bit different.

This new story which has circled online this weekend reveals some of the more weird and wonderful tactics that our No.11 has used to get to the top.

Speaking on Radio Serie A (via Corriere dello Sport), the former Roma fitness trainer Emanuele Marra said (translated):

“Two players I had the pleasure of coaching, [Francesco] Totti and [Mo] Salah, at the end of training I found them dribbling the ball in the shower while they were taking a bath.

“That is, in the shower with the ball in it and they were dribbling it: this makes you understand the passion and love they have for what they do.

“Dribbling the ball at that moment certainly didn’t help improve their technique, but they did it simply because they love the ball.”

The thought of our Egyptian King in the shower or bath may have been one that some have imagined before, yet this sight still must have been quite revealing.

Mo Salah was honing his football skills in the bath

It feels like every time the 32-year-old plays for the Reds these days, he breaks another record and we all know how much he works on being a better player.

Learning from a Roma legend that you can keep improving by practicing wherever possible, seems to have rubbed off on our goal scorer.

This is why, even in his early thirties, we all want to see the Egyptian international sign a new contract – though Arne Slot has admitted this has not yet happened.

Paul Merson believes this is the final season we’ll have our record Premier League goal scorer at Anfield, if that is to be the case then we will all want to ensure he goes out with plenty of silverware.

