Van Dijk is ‘the best’ says former PL defender in glowing report of Liverpool captain

Virgil van Dijk is a superstar and we’re lucky that he’s the captain of our team, with many pundits now clamouring to praise the defender.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Michael Dawson said: “Arguably one of the best centre-halves in Premier League history.

“I just think he’s a man mountain, no one could get near, no one tried to stop the run of him and he just towers above everyone [for his Tottenham goal].

“And he is the absolute leader of that pack.

“You listen to him speak, he talks about when I will demand, I the captain Virgil van Dijk, not we and Arne Slot, he demands from these players and they all look to him, they respect him and he’s got that authority in that football club and on the pitch that everyone just listens

“And his performance, not just on on Thursday night, we’ve seen for years since he’s come in from Southampton, [he’s] the best for me.”

Few will disagree with this sentiment and our No.4 is proving to everyone just how important he is to the Reds at this moment in time.

Virgil van Dijk is the peak of defending in his current form

Unlike his artwork outside Anfield, we all hope that the 33-year-old is here to stay and that he will extend his contract past the end of the current campaign.

With his representatives reportedly being spotted at Anfield for the Carabao Cup semi final, let’s hope that there’s some good news on that front to follow.

The Dutchman is so much more than an amazing defender too, with his leadership being evident during every match we play.

Orchestrating every pass from the back, we can only imagine how much larger the impact of the captain of the Netherlands is away from the cameras too.

Let’s hope he can maintain his impervious form and lead Arne Slot’s side to some big silverware this season.

