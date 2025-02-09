Who is Ranel Young the Liverpool youngster included in Plymouth FA Cup squad

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As Liverpool prepare to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round, one name that might catch fans’ attention is Ranel Young.

The 19-year-old right winger has been included in the squad and, if he makes his debut, it’ll be a proud moment for our academy and another step in Arne Slot’s commitment to youth development.

The wide man has been a standout performer for our Under-18s and Under-21s, impressing with his pace, dribbling ability and direct attacking style.

He loves to take on defenders, using quick footwork and a burst of acceleration to create space.

Ranel Young will want to make an impact for Liverpool

Whether cutting inside onto his left foot or driving down the right flank, the former Huddersfield Town academy prospect thrives in one-on-one situations.

A player who always looks to make things happen, the starlet has a keen eye for goal and an ability to deliver dangerous balls into the box – with five goals and one assist to his name in this campaign.

First being a Red since Under-12 level, his work rate is also something to admire – pressing high, tracking back when needed and showing the kind of intensity our head coach demands from his wide players.

While still raw, the teenager who signed his first professional contract with the club in May 2023 is a player who can excite fans with his attacking instincts.

If he gets minutes today, expect him to play with confidence, eager to prove he belongs at this level, like what has been shown under Barry Lewtas already.

We’ve seen with Calum Scanlon that some youngsters are not enjoying the best campaign, though Young will hope he can emulate James McConnell and impress the boss with any minutes given his way.

This could be the first of many steps for him in a Liverpool shirt and if he does get his chance today, we’ll all be watching closely to see what he can bring to the first team in the future.

You can view confirmation of Young’s place in the Liverpool squad via @LFC on X:

Team news is IN 🙌 #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2025

