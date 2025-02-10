Arne Slot provides Joe Gomez hamstring tear update after Plymouth injury

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez has never had much luck with injury and the sight of him leaving the pitch against Plymouth after picking up another issue, was something no Liverpool fan wanted to see.

Speaking about the defender after the game, our head coach provided the following fitness update (via liverpoolfc.com): “I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven’t had time to ask him.

“It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn’t sprint back fully.

“Then he said, ‘I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.’

“It’s not torn I assume, but it didn’t feel good for him.”

It’s not clear at this point but hearing that our No.2 seemingly hasn’t torn his hamstring can only be seen as a positive, at this stage.

Joe Gomez has had terrible injury luck in his Liverpool career

The 27-year-old hadn’t played for the Reds since picking up another hamstring issue against West Ham in late December, with the match at Home Park being his first minutes in six weeks.

Usually you would expect patience with an injury like this, so seeing our longest serving first team player thrown in from the start may have surprised some against Argyle.

However, with the utility man being spotted in training before the PSV clash nearly two weeks ago – the club were in fact patient with his return.

It’s a huge blow for the England international who is likely to spend more time waiting to make a comeback, meaning our defensive reinforcements are significantly weakened ahead of five big games in 15 days.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley