Caoimhin Kelleher Plymouth stat outlines alarming Liverpool concern after cup elimination

Liverpool didn’t enjoy the best weekend against Plymouth and one stat involving Caoimhin Kelleher perhaps sums this up best.

Analysing the match facts after the game (via SofaScore), we can see that the Reds had four shots on target during the tie and these were: ‘James McConnel 36′, Diogo Jota 90′ +3, Darwin Nunez 90′ +9, Caoimhin Kelleher 90′ +9.’

It’s quite damning that we managed just effort at goal in 90 minutes and that our goalkeeper had the joint most efforts of any of our players in the game.

Robbie Fowler praised the decision for Arne Slot’s side to go more direct in the final stages of the game, which the statistics show led to more chances.

However, it was too little to late and other than the headed effort from our No.9 – we never really looked like finding the back of the net.

Liverpool were rather toothless in attack against Plymouth Argyle

Despite the forward line being the most experienced area of the team, a weak midfield and injury-hit and mis-matched defence couldn’t get the ball to them.

Therefore, the much-changed side struggled to create chances and a penalty was all that Argyle needed to win the game.

We will be on the end of criticism for the next couple of days but if we win the Merseyside derby and keep collecting points in what is a tough run of five games in 15 days – it will soon be forgotten.

Our head coach prioritised resting his best players over winning the game, we got what we deserved but it could actually benefit our chances of silverware in the closing stages of this campaign.

