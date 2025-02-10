Darwin Nunez’s Uncertain Future at Anfield: Will Liverpool Find a Buyer This Summer?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool let the January transfer deadline pass without making any late moves, having decided against strengthening their squad during the window. This made them one of five Premier League clubs not to make any signings, along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United.

Despite abstaining from the January transfer market, the Reds remain strong favorites to clinch their second Premier League title, which would mark their 20th top-flight crown and equal Manchester United’s record. Currently, many of the best non-GamStop bookies are giving odds of 1/4 for Arne Slot’s side to lift the trophy at the end of the campaign, implying an 80% chance of success.

As Liverpool push toward the title, their focus remains on finishing the season strongly. Sitting atop the Premier League and competing on multiple fronts, they saw no urgency to add players in January. However, European transfers could still impact their future plans.

Manchester City’s signing of Nico Gonzalez may benefit the Reds, easing competition in the defensive midfield market. In contrast, AC Milan’s move for Santiago Gimenez removes a potential buyer for Darwin Nunez, possibly complicating Liverpool’s efforts to cash in on the Uruguayan.

Will Liverpool sell Darwin Nunez in the summer?

The 25-year-old has been inconsistent since his big-money arrival in 2022, something that even Slot has acknowledged. While he’s had bright moments, he hasn’t fully met initial expectations. With Liverpool always seeking improvements, his departure could be on the cards this summer.

For that to happen, though, they need interested buyers. Milan’s withdrawal from the race might make that task more complicated. Reports indicate that clubs from Saudi Arabia made inquiries about Nunez’s availability in January, but Liverpool rejected those advances.

There is a chance that the Saudi Pro League will return with another approach in the summer, especially given their financial resources. The bigger question is whether the striker would be open to making that move.

What does the future hold for Nunez?

At this stage, Nunez may prefer to stay in Europe, but Liverpool must find a club willing to take him on. That mightn’t be straightforward given his inconsistent nature and high transfer fee. Milan seemed like an ideal destination, but with them seemingly out of the running, the Anfield hierarchy must look elsewhere.

Despite the uncertainty, there’s no immediate pressure to decide his fate, with the summer window still a few months away. However, with his contract nearing its final two years, a sale seems likely.

Milan’s move for Gimenez realistically removes them as prospective suitors, perhaps forcing Liverpool to rethink their approach. Unless circumstances change and he discovers a prolonged streak of scoring form, Nunez’s time at Anfield could continue to be shrouded in doubt.