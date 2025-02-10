Dejan Lovren hits back at criticism over timing of his Mo Salah contract update

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Dejan Lovren has provided his insight into Mo Salah’s current thoughts around his future at Liverpool and it hasn’t been well received.

The Croatian revealed that the forward is closer to leaving the club than staying at the moment and many have believed that stating this doesn’t help anyone.

In response to one X user, the former defender replied: ‘Don’t listen then. Its simple.’

Given our elimination from the FA Cup and ahead of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Arne Slot will want nothing but full focus on football at the moment.

But these comments from the 35-year-old will guarantee that he is now going to be fielding questions around the future of the Egyptian, ahead of the match with Everton.

Dejan Lovren has created a media circus around Mo Salah

Some will question how the club can show our No.11 a lack of respect when he is already one of the highest earners and they are trying to arrange a new contract.

Given the uproar over the Egyptian’s previous comments in the media, it makes sense that he might not want to speak out about his future again.

Whether it’s been a ploy from the player and his mate, or just an honest insight from the former Red – we didn’t need this to be brought up again.

There’s already enough discussion over the future of our Premier League record goal scorer, as well as that of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, that this will just open another can of worms.

Let’s hope that our head coach and his players can remain focused on the job at hand and get us over the line across Stanley Park and for the rest of the grueling five games in 15 days.

