Lovren: Liverpool ‘do not respect’ Mo Salah and ‘he is closer to leaving’

Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool remains unclear and Dejan Lovren has shared his take, which certainly doesn’t seem too positive at this stage.

As reported by Ismael Mahmoud for winwin on X, our former defender said: ‘I want Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool, he wants to stay.

‘But I came to the conclusion that they “the management’ does not respect him enough—or at least not as much as he believes he deserves.

‘Yes, I think he is closer to leaving than staying at the moment. That’s my feeling about the situation. I hope things change because, honestly, I wish him the best.

‘But in the end, yes, money is an important factor, but he deserves more than just money. The question is: who will replace him? How will you find a replacement for him? How can you compensate for his absence?

‘That’s the first question I would ask the club’s management: “Who will replace him? Who will give you what Mohamed Salah gives you? Who will provide you with the stats and numbers that he delivers?”

‘Well, you can replace him. If you want to replace him, I think you need to spend €200 million on a player who can offer what Mohamed Salah does.

‘But even with that amount being spent and the high salary, will he deliver what Salah delivers?’

There will no doubt be anger posed towards our owners should this story prove true and that we haven’t delivered the finances or level of respect the player wants.

Paul Merson shares a similar level of scepticism over the future of our No.11 and it goes without saying how hard it will be to replace such an important player.

We know that the Croatian shared a strong friendship with our record Premier League goal scorer during his time on Merseyside and so this can be seen as a solid source for an update.

It corroborates with what Arne Slot said about nothing being signed or sealed yet and it seems that the future of some of our best players remains uncertain.

We can take solace in the fact that this uncertainty hasn’t bred a dip in performances and so let’s hope this remains the case, especially ahead of the Merseyside derby.

After that, we just all hope that our Egyptian King will help us clinch some more trophies and then remain a Red for several more years – with a new deal.

