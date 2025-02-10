Liverpool have spoken to ‘absolutely phenomenal player’ about potential free transfer to Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are at risk of losing three crucial players at the end of their contracts this summer, but they also appear to be putting themselves in a position to take advantage of a similar situation at another European giant.

Speculation rumbles on over the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose current deals all expire at the end of June, with the clock ticking perilously close to all three leaving Merseyside this year.

However, reports suggest that they could replace the latter with a highly experienced operator at European level who’d also in line to be available on a free transfer.

Liverpool hold talks with Joshua Kimmich

According to TBR Football, Liverpool have held talks with Joshua Kimmich over a potential move to Anfield in the summer.

The 30-year-old has yet to decide on his future as Bayern Munich continue their attempts to persuade him to sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June, although two leading Premier League clubs have already reached out to the player.

The Reds have ‘had dialogue’ with the Germany international, whose representatives have also been contacted by Manchester City, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to hold an interest in him.

Kimmich would be an astute free transfer by Liverpool

Although Kimmich is well outside the age bracket that Liverpool typically target in the transfer market, the opportunity to snap up such a decorated footballer on a free isn’t one to be dismissed frivolously.

Jose Mourinho – who’s not afraid to mince his words about players who fall short of his expectations – previously described the Bayern stalwart as an ‘absolutely phenomenal player’ (DAZN), and such praise isn’t over the top from the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United manager.

As per FBref, the 30-year-old ranks among the top 2% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90 minutes. He’s also among the top 3% of positional peers for shot-creating actions per game and the top 6% for assists per match.

The eight-time Bundesliga winner is primarily a holding midfielder but also has ample experience at right-back (Transfermarkt), with his versatility and high-level experience potentially making him a magnificent option for Arne Slot to have at Liverpool.

His wages could be one possible stumbling block to a move to Anfield – according to Capology, he’s earning more than £315,000 per week at Bayern, a figure exceeded only by Salah on Merseyside.

Either LFC would need to alter their wage structure to entice him to the club, or Kimmich would need to take a pay cut in order to link up with the Premier League leaders. If those bridges could be crossed, though, a man of his experience and talents would be more than welcome for Liverpool.