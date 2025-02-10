Liverpool gem lauded by former Premier League winger after landmark moment in FA Cup defeat

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool had a day to forget over the weekend as they tamely bowed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round following a 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle.

Much of the post-match discussion centred on Arne Slot’s much-changed team selection, with Steve Nicol insisting that the Dutchman was right to prioritise the Merseyside derby in midweek and Henry Winter accusing him of showing ‘disrespect‘ by omitting several first-team regulars from the matchday squad.

Perhaps the only Reds player to depart Home Park with reason to cheer was Trent Kone-Doherty, who made his senior debut after coming on for Trey Nyoni for the final 15 minutes. Another debutant on the day, Isaac Mabaya, unfortunately had his afternoon cut short when he was substituted for Darwin Nunez early in the second half.

McClean congratulates Kone-Doherty on senior Liverpool debut

A landmark day for the Republic of Ireland under-19 international didn’t go unnoticed by a former Premier League winger who was watching events unfold.

Wrexham’s James McClean – who previously played in the top flight for Sunderland and West Brom – posted a short video clip to his Instagram story on Sunday featuring Kone-Doherty, with both men hailing from the city of Derry.

The 35-year-old tagged the Liverpool debutant on the social media website along with a clapping emoji as he congratulated the teenager on a significant career moment.

How did Kone-Doherty perform on his senior Liverpool debut?

At least Kone-Doherty will have something positive to take from a wretched afternoon for the Reds as they were humbled by the Championship strugglers at Home Park!

The youngster typically plays as a winger but he slotted into midfield for the final quarter-hour against Argyle, and although he was unable to spark a late rescue act, he can be pleased with his introduction to senior football.

As per Sofascore, the 18-year-old completed 80% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles, along with winning 100% of his duels, while he also recorded one shot and one accurate cross and made one clearance.

It was unfortunate that his Liverpool debut was marked with a sobering FA Cup exit, but no fingers of blame could be pointed at Kone-Doherty over the Reds’ nightmarish performance and result.

Hopefully his cameo in Devon will mark the first small step towards a prosperous career at Anfield for the Irish starlet, who could well be in UEFA Youth League action against Stuttgart on Tuesday as he seeks to build upon a momentous day on a personal level over the weekend.