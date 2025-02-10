‘He fits that mould…’ – Insider suggests Arsenal could plot ‘big-money move’ for Liverpool ace

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A former Premier League scout has suggested that Arsenal could have eyes on a sensational raid for one Liverpool player in the summer transfer window.

Transfers between the two clubs aren’t common – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the only man to move directly from one to the other in the past decade – and that list isn’t likely to grow given that the Reds and the Gunners are now direct rivals in the title race.

However, that hasn’t prevented one insider from claiming that the north London outfit could try their luck for a current Anfield star.

Mick Brown: Arsenal have Diogo Jota on ‘list’ of targets

Former Manchester United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected within the game – has said that Arsenal have Diogo Jota on a ‘list’ of prospective transfer targets, believing that Liverpool’s number 20 would give Mikel Arteta’s team something they lack at present.

He told Football Insider: “Jota is one of the names on Arsenal’s list. He’s got a very impressive goalscoring record at Liverpool and he does play as a sort of hybrid forward for them; he’s not an out-and-out striker.

“Arsenal want somebody who can play on the wing as well as through the middle, and he fits that mould. He still scores goals and he’s very effective.

“He would give Mikel Arteta’s side something they haven’t got at the moment – a player who is going to guarantee them goals and a threat in behind, but is also capable of getting the ball into feet and linking up with his teammates.

“His injury record is a bit of a concern, but I don’t think that will put them off, so I think he is one they’ll be targeting in the summer. Then, it will depend on whether Liverpool want to sell to a rival and what type of fee they’re looking for. It could end up being a big-money move if they’re going to let him leave.”

Surely Liverpool won’t sell Jota to Arsenal?

While we can understand why Arsenal would dearly love to have a clinical centre-forward like Jota, surely there’s no chance that Liverpool sell such a valuable player to a direct rival?

Brown has referenced the 28-year-old’s patchy injury record, but when our number 20 is available, he’s a lethal finisher who always looks capable of conjuring a decisive moment even if he appears to be on the periphery of general play.

As per Transfermarkt, his return of eight goals from 1,068 minutes this season – one per 133.5 minutes on the pitch – is more efficient than Luis Diaz (one goal every 176.67 minutes), Darwin Nunez (one per 273.16 minutes) and Federico Chiesa (one goal from 370 minutes so far).

Jota’s average isn’t that far off Mo Salah, who’s netted 26 times in 2,860 minutes (one every 110 minutes), which illustrates how reliable the Portugal forward can be for Liverpool, and why it’d be madness for them to allow Arsenal to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Although the ex-Wolves attacker endured a poor day at the office against Plymouth Argyle – as did the Reds as a whole – he’s still a hugely valuable player for Arne Slot and must be retained, particularly if the Egyptian King doesn’t sign a contract extension in the coming months.