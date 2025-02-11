‘The lad needs a break’ – John Aldridge ‘gutted’ for ‘lovely’ Liverpool ace after latest setback

Image via Virgin Media Sport

John Aldridge has lamented the latest turn of misfortune for one Liverpool player who’s ‘been so unlucky’ and simply ‘needs a break’.

The torment of being knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle on Sunday was compounded by an early injury setback to Joe Gomez, who hobbled off inside the opening 10 minutes at Home Park, although Arne Slot subsequently indicated that the 27-year-old hasn’t torn his hamstring.

The defender had only just returned from a body blow which had sidelined him since the festive period at the end of 2024, with our number 2 having no luck on that front this season.

Aldridge laments latest Gomez injury

In his latest column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge rued the latest injury setback to Gomez, who sadly has had more than his fair share of long-term absences during his decade at Anfield.

The former Reds striker wrote: “I’m gutted for Joe Gomez. He has just been so unlucky with injuries. It just keeps happening to him. It’s on him all the time; the lad needs a break.

“I thought he had it last year where he got a run of games but obviously he’s been so unlucky. He’s such a lovely, genuine fella. I just hope it’s nothing serious.”

Hopefully it’s not a serious injury for Gomez

Similar to Daniel Sturridge, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, the Liverpool defender is someone who unfortunately never seems to be far away from another injury, and it was so cruel on him to have his comeback at the weekend ended so abruptly.

On a day when the most senior players who featured for the Reds turned in strangely submissive performances, the 27-year-old’s experience was sorely missed, with Arne Slot having to reshuffle the composition of his back four more than once at Home Park.

We don’t know yet just how long Gomez will be sidelined with this latest setback – sports science research include hamstring injury grades ranging from mild (three weeks) to severe (12 weeks) – but the LFC head coach could shed some light in that regard when he speaks to the media today ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Thankfully Liverpool are nowhere near as badly afflicted by injuries as they were this time last year, and hopefully that won’t change drastically during a frenzied fortnight in February with five pivotal Premier League matches before the end of the month.

Let’s hope for the best with news on the defender’s hamstring blow.