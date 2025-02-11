‘Wowwww!’: Salah & Van Dijk burst into applause after what they saw from Cody Gakpo at the AXA

(Photos by Carl Recine, Bryn Lennon & Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

You get the sense that something special is brewing at Liverpool Football Club.

Rivals will be quick to jump on our FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth, hopeful that it hints at a potential great unravelling to bring the Reds and Arne Slot quickly crashing back down to earth.

The reality, of course, for those with perspective, is that a less demanding fixture schedule should ultimately weigh in the club’s favour amid the pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory.

There’s also, it’s worth noting, a cup final to look forward to following our Carabao Cup comeback win over Tottenham on aggregate in the semi-final.

If the Reds are to achieve success on all fronts, they’ll need the likes of Cody Gakpo and Co. to contribute.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk couldn’t help but applaud

We couldn’t be happier for our No.18 after the Dutchman endured a difficult first year and a half at Liverpool following his mid-season move from PSV in January 2023.

It’s fair to say the footballer has come on leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Arne Slot, with Jurgen Klopp’s successor more keen to play the forward in his natural left-wing position.

Is it any surprise that Gakpo’s since registered 21 goal contributions in 35 games, with his latest efforts in January seeing him handed the Standard Chartered Player of the Month award? Plus the deserved applause of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah?

Well in, Cody, and long may it continue in the famous red shirt!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

What did Cody Gakpo’s January look like?

The former Eredivisie star registered five goal contributions in six games (across all competitions), notably helping steer us to a first cup final for new head coach Arne Slot.

Game Goal Assist 05/01 Manchester United (H) Premier League 1 0 08/01 Tottenham (A) Carabao Cup 0 0 14/01 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 0 0 18/01 Brentford (A) Premier League 0 0 25/01 Ipswich Town (H) Premier League 2 1 29/01 PSV (A) Champions League 1 0

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile