David Moyes says what ‘most people’ are really thinking about Arne Slot & Liverpool in 13 words

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

It has to still surprise pundits and rival supporter bases just how smoothly Arne Slot has navigated the challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

The very same German tactician (for those who have been living under a rock for the last decade) who plucked the Reds out of the mid-table and transformed them into Premier League champions.

All the while being forced to compete against the bottomless pit of cash Manchester City have generally had access to on the club’s, by comparison, shoestring budget.

Sure, the Merseysiders have spent big where need be – most notably with big outlays for the likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

However, to suggest the task of succeeding Klopp could be described as anything other than a mammoth effort would be wholly unfair to Liverpool’s Dutch head coach.

David Moyes had kind words for Liverpool boss Arne Slot

The scale of the task was most certainly acknowledged by returning Everton boss David Moyes.

The Scot spoke highly of his counterpart ahead of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, with the Toffees due to move to a brand new stadium in 2025/26 at Bramley-Moore Dock.

“Most people will be amazed at just how well Arne Slot has done,” the ex-Manchester United and West Ham manager told the press, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Lewis Steele.

David Moyes on Liverpool: "They had a fantastic coach in Jurgen Klopp who made Liverpool great for so many years. Most people will be amazed at just how well Arne Slot has done. He’s done a great job, done it very smoothly and he has got them playing well." — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) February 11, 2025

A trip to the blue half of Merseyside kicks off an especially tough run of games on the fixture calendar amid our ongoing pursuit of a 20th English top-flight title.

Succeed here, in what will be an extremely emotionally-charged event for all involved, and we’ll surely be at least a step closer to making that objective a reality.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile