Liverpool were ‘very close’ to ‘financial agreement’ in fresh transfer bombshell – Fabrizio Romano

It seems Liverpool came closer to selling Darwin Nunez in the January transfer window than perhaps most realised.

The Uruguayan international was understood to have been heavily courted by Saudi suitors in the window in question.

However, with the Merseysiders involved, then, in a four-pronged pursuit of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League, practicalities inevitably came into play.

The former Benfica hitman has registered 11 goal contributions (six goals, five assists) in 32 appearances (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool turned down Saudi deal for Darwin Nunez

The needs of the campaign evidently won out as far as Nunez’s Liverpool future was concerned.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano now revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr ‘made two bids’ for the No.9.

Even more worryingly, an ‘agreement’ of sorts was allegedly ‘very close’ with us later opting to pull out of the deal in light of ‘respect for Slot[‘s] plans’.

🚨🔴 Al Nassr made two bids for Darwin Nunez in January, ‘financial’ agreement was very close between all parties involved… …then Liverpool rejected: no replacement, no plans to overpay, respect for Slot plans, busy summer ahead. More @GiveMeSport ⤵️ https://t.co/98VxgfXSc2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2025

Could Nunez be off in the summer?

An impressive display against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup notwithstanding, Nunez has, on the whole, struggled to adapt to Arne Slot’s tweaked style of play and demands at Liverpool.

Most alarming has been the sudden collapse in goal contribution rate, with the former Penarol star delivering a goal or assist every 149 minutes this term. Quite the drop-off to his 2023/24 numbers of a goal contribution every 97.61 minutes.

Yes, there’s no doubt the burden of goals rests firmly on Mo Salah’s shoulders, but the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have likewise proven they’re more than capable of chipping in beyond the Egyptian.

We absolutely adore Darwin Nunez and his level of enthusiasm and effort levels in the famous red shirt.

However, without a stark improvement in his numbers, we strongly suspect the club will be looking to ship him off in the summer.

Particularly if there’s a potential need to fill Salah’s sizeable boots come the end of the campaign.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile