Jamie Carragher says player Liverpool are ‘desperate for’ would pick them ahead of Arsenal

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has claimed Liverpool are ‘desperate’ to bring a new centre forward to the club and believes Newcastle striker Alexander Isak would select the Anfield-based outfit ahead of Arsenal if he was to leave Eddie Howe’s side.

The Sweden international has netted 19 goals and registered five assists in 28 appearances this term (across all competitions) and is therefore likely to be the subject of huge interest from a number of clubs in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the current Premier League leaders will be one of those clubs interested in his signature, but Carragher does not understand where talk about Arsenal being in the race for the former Real Sociedad ace is coming from.

“You know the talk about Isak. There’s a lot of talk about Isak,” our former No.23 said on The Overlap (via METRO).

“There’s a feeling that Arsenal are going to sign him or that they need to sign him. As an Arsenal fan, do you think that’s realistic?

“He’s got three years left on his contract. Liverpool are desperate for a centre forward as well but there’s no talk of Liverpool getting him.

“So I don’t know where all this talk of Arsenal signing Isak is coming from. Liverpool need one as well and if they win the league and Isak was going to leave, surely you pick the team who wins the league.

“I don’t get it. It’s not realistic for Arsenal, is it? Are Arsenal paying £130m for him?”

Arne Slot currently has numerous top quality players at his disposal at the top end of the pitch but our squad does look a proper clinical number nine.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are great options to have, but the former does not guarantee goals while the latter, despite all his quality, can’t seem to stay fit.

Luis Diaz has been deployed down the middle of our front three on numerous occasions this term, and has performed well, but the thought of Isak in our side is a frightening one.

With the likes of Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold, amongst others, creating regular goalscoring opportunities for their teammates, you could image the Newcastle forward achieving brilliant numbers in a red shirt.

The Toon Army would demand a sizeable fee for their No.9 if he was wanting to make a move away from St. James’ Park anytime soon so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.