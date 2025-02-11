(Video) Liverpool starlet continues his memorable week with stunning finish in UEFA Youth League

Image via @cnsultra on X

One rising talent at Liverpool has enjoyed a memorable few days on a personal level, even if the past 48 hours haven’t been particularly enjoyable for his club as a whole.

There were precious few positives to take from the Reds’ miserable FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, but one plus point was a senior debut for Trent Kone-Doherty, who came off the bench to play the final quarter-hour at Home Park.

Two days later, the Republic of Ireland underage international was involved with LFC’s under-19s as they took on their Stuttgart counterparts in the first knockout round of the UEFA Youth League, and it’s fair to say that he caught the eye in Germany!

Kone-Doherty scores stunning goal for Liverpool under-19s

Liverpool were trailing 2-0 inside the first 20 minutes but fought their way back into the game as the 18-year-old teed up Kieran Morrison to halve the deficit, before then restoring party in first half stoppage time with a superb finish.

Receiving a crossfield pass from Afolami Onanuga, Kone-Doherty shimmied into the home side’s penalty area before unleashing a rocket of a shot into the far corner of Florian Hellstern’s net for the equaliser.

Sadly, that comeback proved to be in vain as Barry Lewtas’ youngsters were defeated 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, with Amara Nallo the only player not to score his spot kick in the shootout, 13 days on from being sent off on all-too-brief senior Liverpool debut in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven.

Kone-Doherty is one to watch for the future!

The shootout loss means that the young Reds are now out of the UEFA Youth League, but the performance of Kone-Doherty in particular offers plenty of encouragement that the club’s academy continues to produce tremendous talents.

It seems highly unlikely that the 18-year-old will have any further first-team involvement this season, with Arne Slot longer having scope for experimentation with LFC’s remaining fixtures this term, but the Irish starlet should continue to make good progress with the under-21s in Premier League 2.

The likelihood is that he follows the likes of Ben Doak in going out on loan to gain invaluable senior experience over the next couple of years, and based on what we’ve seen from the Derry native in recent games, he’s a talented prospect well worth keeping an eye on throughout the rest of 2025!

You can view Kone-Doherty’s goal against Stuttgart under-19s below, via @cnsultra on X: