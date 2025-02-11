Report: Liverpool keeping tabs on ‘transformative’ Bournemouth talent – not Kerkez or Semenyo

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with multiple Bournemouth players over the past few months, and another name can now be added to that list.

The Reds reportedly got in contact with Milos Kerkez’s agents during the January transfer window (The i Paper), although the Hungarian insisted on a subsequent livestream that he wouldn’t go to Anfield.

The Premier League leaders have also maintained an interest in Antoine Semenyo, who’s already scored nine times this season for Andoni Iraola’s high-flying Cherries, and someone else from the Vitality Stadium now appears to be on Richard Hughes’ radar.

Liverpool monitoring Dean Huijsen

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Liverpool are among several English top-flight clubs monitoring Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, with sources revealing that the Spain under-21 international’s contract contains has a release clause worth roughly £55m which activates in the summer.

It was only last summer that the 19-year-old joined the Cherries from Juventus for a relatively meagre £12.6m, although his value has risen substantially during a tremendous first season in the Premier League.

The teenager also has admirers from the continent, although the south coast club are confident that he’ll remain at the Vitality Stadium until at least the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Huijsen already looks like he’d be an ideal addition to Liverpool’s defence

When Huijsen joined Bournemouth seven months ago, The Athletic‘s Elias Burke described it as a ‘potentially transformative signing’, and the Spanish gem has lived up to such a lofty billing during his first few months in England.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 10% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for numerous metrics, including non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG, shot-creating actions, interceptions, blocks and progressive carries per 90 minutes.

He’s equally comfortable playing the ball with both feet, which’d be a welcome commodity among Liverpool’s current central defenders, each of whom are predominantly right-footed (Transfermarkt).

Hughes’ connections at Bournemouth might also potentially play into LFC’s hands amid the widespread interest in Huijsen, although the 19-year-old came to the Vitality Stadium after the Reds’ current sporting director had made the move north.

Arne Slot already has an abundance of quality among his current centre-back options, but with uncertainty persisting over Virgil van Dijk’s future and Joe Gomez encountering yet more injury problems, we can very much see why Anfield chiefs are casting glances of admiration towards the Cherries starlet.

If Iraola’s side keep up their fantastic form this season through to May, the south coast club can expect plenty of interest in their most prized assets going into the summer transfer window!