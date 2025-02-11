Report: How Mo Salah feels about Liverpool contract renewal after Dejan Lovren’s bombshell remarks

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s nearly mid-February and we still don’t know whether or not Mo Salah will be a Liverpool player next season.

Speculation over the Egyptian’s future has been rife for several months, with his current contract expiring in June and no imminent sign of a renewal as of yet, and a former Reds teammate may have sparked panic among LFC fans with comments he made in a recent interview.

Dejan Lovren claimed that the 32-year-old – with whom he struck a lasting friendship during their time together at Anfield – is ‘closer to leaving than staying at the moment’ as the Croatian hit out at the club’s hierarchy for not giving the winger the ‘respect’ that he deserves.

Despite those worrying revelations, a fresh report has provided a more hopeful version of events in relation to Salah’s future.

Salah prioritising Liverpool contract renewal

According to CaughtOffside, the Egyptian’s main priority is to renew his Liverpool contract, and although the club have offered him a two-year deal with a ‘good financial package’ which is close to his satisfaction, there are still some important details to iron out.

It’s claimed that negotiations are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks as the relevant parties work towards an agreement, amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League trio Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Encouragingly for LFC fans, Salah wishes to remain in Europe for the time being and win the Ballon d’Or before travelling further afield.

Liverpool can’t afford to lose Salah yet

Given the sheer volume and variety of reports about the 32-year-old’s future, Liverpool supporters probably won’t be prepared to celebrate until they see an official announcement from the club that he’s signed a new contract.

The saga has rumbled on for the best part of a year, but one way or another it’ll reach a conclusion in the next four months, along with the ongoing speculation over Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At least this report suggests that, despite Lovren’s alarming revelations, Salah appears to be within sight of striking a deal with the Merseyside giants to stay put for at least another couple of years, which’d keep him at Anfield until he’s 35.

Should that happen, Liverpool would buy themselves time to formulate and implement a proper succession plan for a player who may be approaching the twilight of his career but is most certainly not in decline – quite the opposite, in fact.

With 26 goals and 18 assists to his name this season, the Egyptian has already exceeded both of those tallies from the whole of the 2023/24 campaign (Transfermarkt), and it’s not implausible that he could reach the 40-goal mark by the end of May if he avoids injury.

LFC fans will have to keep living on their nerves for now, but hopefully it won’t be much longer before we finally, finally hear that Salah will stay on at Anfield, where his Ballon d’Or ambitions are most likely to be realised.