Arne Slot make tongue-in-cheek remark about what he noticed in last April’s Merseyside derby

Two months later than originally intended, Arne Slot will have his first experience of managing in a Merseyside derby on Wednesday night, but he already seems to have an idea of what to expect from the fixture.

Liverpool were meant to face Everton at Goodison Park in early December, but the game was postponed due to the effects of Storm Darragh, with the stadium hosting its final rendition of the local rivalry tomorrow.

It’s a first meeting of the clubs in almost 10 months since a 2-0 win for the Toffees all but ended the Reds’ dreams of winning the Premier League in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

Slot makes cheeky Everton comment

Slot has watched back that clash from last April and was immediately struck by how often Andy Madley awarded free kicks to Everton, particularly in the first few minutes of the game.

The Reds’ head coach said in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “I’ve seen the game of last season, for example, and I think we were quite ready because after 10 minutes the referee blew his whistle 11 times, and 10 times in favour of Everton. The Liverpool players were ready to compete, but every time they touched them it was a free kick!

“I assume our players are ready for another battle tomorrow, for the simple reason that they’ve been ready for the whole season and many of them are experienced.”

Hopefully refereeing decisions won’t dominate the post-match discussion

Although Slot is slightly exagerrating with the numbers that he quoted – as per Sofascore, Everton were awarded nine free kicks in the first half and 13 in total that night – Liverpool still had more than twice as many fouls given against them as the home side, despite dominating in terms of shots, xG and possession.

The atmosphere for a Goodison Park derby is always intense, and it’ll be even more febrile tomorrow considering that it’ll be the last time this fixture takes place at the stadium before the Toffees move to Bramley-Moore Dock later this year.

Michael Oliver is the man in the middle on Wednesday night, and hopefully a referee of his experience won’t be easily swayed by a raucous home crowd, and that he can avoid the sort of controversy which surrounded his dismissal of Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal’s recent win away to Wolves.

We’re hoping for two things from tomorrow’s game – that refereeing decisions don’t dominate the post-match discussion, and obviously that Liverpool win at Everton’s home ground for only the third time since October 2011!