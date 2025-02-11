‘Hopefully’, ‘Definitely not’ – Arne Slot shares Liverpool injury updates ahead of derby showdown

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has provided Liverpool fans with an injury update on two players ahead of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold went off with a thigh problem during the recent win at Bournemouth and missed the subsequent two games, while Joe Gomez was forced off in the opening minutes of the Reds’ FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Those are the only two significant injury concerns that the Premier League leaders have ahead of the clash against Everton, although the fixture will definitely come too soon for one of the defenders.

Slot provides injury updates on Trent and Gomez

Slot gave updates on the pair when he addressed the media this morning in his pre-match press conference.

The Dutchman outlined (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “Trent has done parts of a training session with us yesterday, so let’s see how he is today. He will hopefully train with us again and then we have to decide if we take him to the game.

“With Joe, it’s the same leg again as where he had the [hamstring] injury last time. We are still assessing that, but he will definitely not be available tomorrow.”

Trent on the verge of injury comeback, although Bradley can be trusted

It always seemed highly unlikely that Gomez would’ve recovered in time for the Merseyside derby, but hopefully the injury which forced him off at the weekend isn’t as serious as it initially appeared.

As for Trent, Slot will undoubtedly want to have his vice-captain available for such a tough fixture, especially given the 26-year-old’s Scouse roots, but it appears that he’s in a race against time to be available to face Everton.

If the England international isn’t 100% fit, at least Liverpool have a more than a capable right-back alternative in Conor Bradley, who was among the numerous senior players to be rested for the FA Cup humbling on Sunday.

If the derby comes too soon for Trent, it seems probable that a few more days’ training will have him up to speed for the home fixture against Wolves next weekend, and the Northern Ireland defender can be relied upon to face the Toffees if needed.

Hopefully the vice-captain will be back for tomorrow, but if not, we have every faith in Bradley to deliver for the Reds. Either way, it looks as though our number 66 won’t be sidelined for much longer.