‘He reminds me of…’ – Liverpool fans will love what Middlesbrough ace has said about Ben Doak

Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear that Ben Doak has been making quite the impression while on loan at Middlesbrough this season.

The 19-year-old has helped himself to 10 goal contributions on 24 appearances so far for Michael Carrick’s side, and he’s also established himself in the Scotland senior squad in that time by playing in each of their UEFA Nations League matches during the autumn.

Unfortunately the teenage winger is set to be ruled out for a few weeks with a thigh injury, but hopefully he’ll return as swiftly as possible for promotion-chasing ‘Boro as they vie for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Conway praises ‘confident’ Doak

Middlesbrough forward Tommy Conway has shared a dressing room with Doak for both club and country over the past six months, and he’s shared a glowing insight into the Liverpool-owned starlet.

The 22-year-old said (via Hartlepool Mail): “I think everyone already knows what sort of a character and personality Doaky is. He’s a confident boy. He reminds me of myself at his age, to be fair – a bit cheeky and the world at your feet, sort of thing.

“I love spending time with him, and he offers the group a lot off the pitch as well as on it.”

Doak is making quite the impression on loan at Middlesbrough

While Doak’s goal and assist tallies speak for themselves, as does his rapid ascent into the senior Scotland side, Liverpool fans will enjoy hearing this insight from Conway about the on-loan teenager.

Young players can often feel inhibited when sharing a dressing room with established professionals, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue for the 19-year-old, who appears to be quite a popular presence in the Middlesbrough squad.

The winger’s underlying performance metrics paint an encouraing picture as well. He’s the third-highest rated player at the Riverside Stadium this season according to WhoScored figures, boasting their highest average for dribbles per game (1.5) and the second-best rate of key passes per match (1.8).

The thigh injury has come at an inopportune time for Doak, just like the knee problem which deprived him of the chance to play at Euro 2024 – ironically, Conway was a beneficiary of that setback as he took the Liverpool starlet’s place in Steve Clarke’s squad for the finals in Germany (BBC Sport).

Hopefully the 19-year-old’s current issue won’t keep him out for long and he can fire Middlesbrough into the play-offs upon his return to action!