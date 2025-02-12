What Alexander-Arnold did in training after Arne Slot’s fitness update will intrigue Liverpool fans

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains an injury doubt ahead of the Merseyside derby but we may have a further update after Arne Slot’s latest comments.

Speaking with the press on Tuesday morning (via liverpoolfc.com), the Dutchman said: “Trent has done parts of training sessions with us. Not ‘sessions’, a session, yesterday.

“So, let’s see how he is today. He will train, hopefully, with us again and then we have to decide if we take him to the game, yes or no.”

We know can see how this session went for our right back though and can read a little between the lines of where hit current fitness is at.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has missed the last two games

Thanks to images shared on liverpoolfc.com, we can see the Scouser in the AXA Training Centre, doing gym work and competing with the ball and with teammates on the grass.

A broad smile on the face of the 26-year-old as he seemingly prepares set pieces too, seems to suggest a man who is at least in contention for a place in the squad at Goodison Park.

With Conor Bradley being rested against Plymouth in the FA Cup, it would still hint that he will start the match across Stanley Park but the option of our vice captain to come onto the pitch if needed – is a good one.

Paul Merson has shared his belief that this will not only be our No.66’s final game at Goodison but also his penultimate Merseyside derby, as he believes the defender will leave at the end of this campaign.

With our boss confirming that no new deal has been signed as of yet, his future remains uncertain in the second half of this season.

Let’s just hope he can get back to full fitness, keep helping the Reds win games and then we can secure his future nearer the summer.

You can view the images of Alexander-Arnold via liverpoolfc.com:

