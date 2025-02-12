Alexander Isak already dropped intriguing Liverpool transfer hint amid Arsenal rumours

Premier League striker Alexander Isak will his pick of suitors this summer - (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Alexander Isak has signed for Liverpool Football Club this summer in a club-record deal” has a nice ring to it, no?

The Merseysiders could find themselves in desperate need of the Swede’s services should they be looking for a reliable goalscorer.

Say, God forbid, should their own record-breaking hitman in Mo Salah opt to sever his ties to the club this summer when his contract expires in June.

The Egyptian still has yet to put pen to paper on an extension – though, neither have his fellow teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – with the deadline slowly creeping up.

Could a Liverpool transfer be on the cards for Alexander Isak?

An interview with Sky Sports saw the Arsenal-linked Newcastle footballer instantly name Anfield as a comparable stadium to St. James’ Park in terms of atmosphere.

To be fair, there are a multitude of footballers to have never pulled on the famous red shirt who have been highly complimentary of the iconic stadium.

Being an admirer of the ground in question far from guarantees that Alexander Isak would be willing to trade life in the North East for a spot in Arne Slot’s starting-XI.

On the flip side of the coin – it can’t hurt Liverpool’s chances, can it?

Liverpool have a Darwin Nunez problem to fix

Even should Mo Salah extend his stay at Liverpool beyond the 2024/25 season, there remains something of an issue to fix with our central striking options.

Whilst Diogo Jota is more than capable of contributing goals, his ongoing injury struggles – having already missed 16 games this term – mean he simply can’t be relied upon over an extended period.

Likewise, Darwin Nunez, though no doubt beloved amongst the Anfield faithful, finds himself included in the “unreliable” category owing to his severely reduced goal contribution rate under Slot.

Add Salah leaving this summer and we suddenly have a serious goals deficit to plug in the summer transfer window.

Either way, Liverpool should be looking at Isak as a transfer target given he’s currently one of the Premier League, and Europe’s, most devastating forwards.

24 goal contributions (19 goals, five assists) in 28 games (across all competitions) – at a rate of one goal or assist every 91.25 minutes – is nothing to sniff at!

