Forget Salah: Arsenal journo blown away by what he’s seen from £35m Liverpool player who’s ‘unbelievable’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool endured a bit of a shaky start at Goodison Park, with Everton capitalising on a somewhat sleepy Reds backline to fire in the opener courtesy of previously underfire striker Beto.

Fortunately for the visitors, some brilliance from leading man Mo Salah handed Alexis Mac Allister a goalscoring opportunity in the box.

You have to say the Argentine did more with that chance than would have been expected of him – sending Jordan Pickford scrambling to the bottom-left corner as his headed effort crossed the line.

Sensational effort from the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder – signed for £35m by Liverpool in the summer of 2023 – who was restored to the starting XI following our FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth.

Alexis Mac Allister settles Liverpool’s nerves

The headed effort rightly attracted praise across social media – even Arsenal-affiliated journalist Charles Watts applauded the ‘unbelievable’ goal on X (formerly Twitter).

That’s an unbelievable header. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 12, 2025

In fairness, nine times out of 10, you just don’t see a footballer convert from that situation. Further evidence that Liverpool arguably have the best midfield in the Premier League this term.

It’s worth crediting Mo Salah with the cross and yet another record broken for the Egyptian – with him overtaking Andy Cole’s record of 21 goal involvements in English top-flight away games back in 1993/94.

It's an instant response ⏰ Mo Salah's pinpoint cross is finished off by Alexis Mac Allister! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/6YvgpzFkqS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 12, 2025

Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool’s best in 2024/25

There’s not a question in our minds that Mac Allister has been one of the standout performers in this Liverpool side in 2024/25.

Sofascore have handed the Argentine an average score of 7.27/10 for his performances in the English top-flight this season. According to the stats provider, he’s been our fifth-best starter in the Premier League, behind only the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

Far from poor company, it has to be said!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile