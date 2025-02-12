Slot has had enough: Liverpool boss almost collapses over what one Red did v Everton

It has been a frustrating evening of football for Arne Slot - (Pictures courtesy of TNT Sport)

It’s fair to say that Liverpool are increasingly looking in need of defensive reinforcements come the opening of the summer transfer window.

Andy Robertson hasn’t performed poorly in the Merseyside derby at the time of writing, though it seems to be the case that the Scot’s decision-making is infrequently ideal.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially poised to switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid at the end of the campaign – when his contract expires in June – Richard Hughes may be left with serious work to take care of.

Especially given that our current alternative to our first-choice left-back remains the competent but unexceptional Kostas Tsimikas.

Why Arne Slot was left frustrated in first-half

You have to imagine the message ahead of the tie from Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will have been something along the lines of, ‘Stay calm, don’t invite fouls or cheap bookings’.

Robertson appeared to have not read from that particular script, with the No.26 earning a booking after an admittedly soft nudge into Idrissa Gueye’s back.

The former Feyenoord boss couldn’t hide his frustrations over the incident, immediately falling into a crouched position and pinching his nose.

Liverpool need to sign a new fullback in the summer transfer window

Pundits and commentators have been quick to warn Arne Slot about the need for Liverpool to invest in a new fullback.

It feels a bit wrong to back such comments given what a tremendous servant Robertson has been to this football club since his arrival from Hull City back in 2017.

With the left-back set to turn 31 in March, however, it seems that time is conspiring against the beloved defender.

We’re in no rush to see him shipped out at the earliest opportunity, but it’s probably high time to upgrade on Tsimikas in the interest of providing stronger competition in the position.

