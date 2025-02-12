Arne Slot will hope that his favourite Liverpool song will ring around Goodison Park tonight

Pictures via TNT Sports on YouTube

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Arne Slot shared a message that will get every Liverpool fan buzzing ahead of tonight’s final Goodison Park Merseyside Derby.

When asked one of twenty questions, the Dutchman revealed his favourite chant from the Kop and said:

“The favourite thing for me is if they sing because that normally means we are doing very well during a game.

“But the one, ‘we conquered all of Europe,’ if they sing this one mostly it is because we do really well during a game so I hope to hear it a lot!”

It’s clear that our head coach isn’t just a fan of the tune, he loves that it’s a rallying cry that symbolises success on the pitch.

For the lucky few of travelling to Goodison Park, the 46-year-old’s words should resonate deeply and provide an invitation to bring a smile top his face.

We all hope to hear the stadium of our oldest rivals filled with a triumphant chorus of ‘we’ve conquered all of Europe’, as a signal that our team is firing on all cylinders.

The stakes are high tonight and after being accused by Gary Lineker of ‘underestimating’ the FA Cup, there’s a palpable sense that we must now bring our A-game.

We certainly hope the former Toffee’s criticisms won’t carry over into the derby and that we see a real bounce back from a poor result.

Moreover, former Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently voiced his displeasure over the failure for our fringe players to make the most of their opportunity against Plymouth.

Tonight, the pressure is on for our first-team squad to step up, deliver the business, and secure a win.

A victory across Stanley Park would not only silence the doubters but could also see the Reds surge to nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, leaving Arsenal chasing shadows.

As the travelling Kop prepares to roar, tonight’s game is set to be a memorable display of passion and the unmistakable sound of the prospective champions’ chants echoing around the blue side of the city.

You can watch Slot’s comments via TNT Sports on YouTube:

