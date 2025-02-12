Michael Oliver sends off Curtis Jones despite being ganged up on by three Everton stars

(Photos by Alex Pantling & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Emotions were understandably running high as Curtis Jones received his marching orders after the full-time whistle in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Everton.

James Tarkowski registered a late equaliser in extra-time to cancel out Mo Salah’s potential winner at Goodison Park.

It ensured a share of the spoils for David Moyes’s men after surviving heavy scrutiny from the VAR team at Stockley Park.

The Merseysiders’ No.17 then took exception to seeing Abdoulaye Doucouré run over to Liverpool’s travelling fans to rub further salt in the wounds.

Why was Curtis Jones sent off against Everton

The Reds midfielder – who Jamie Carragher previously claimed had been having a ‘fantastic’ season – admittedly went to take matters into his own hands, clashing with the Everton star after full-time.

Whilst justifiable, the sending-off still feels slightly harsh given the 24-year-old was effectively being manhandled by three Blues footballers.

If Michael Oliver’s aim was to leave Goodison Park having presented an image of neutrality in the title race, there’s no question in our minds that he’s failed miserably.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports:

Where the result leaves Liverpool in the Premier League title race

It’s still a point gained on second-placed Arsenal – albeit not as many as we’d hoped for following Salah’s lead-establishing effort in the second half.

Regardless, a seven-point lead over the Gunners at this stage of the season is something every single one of us would have taken at the start of the campaign.

We’ve got some tough fixtures on the horizon still to navigate between trips to the Etihad Stadium and Villa Park – but hopefully the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park will be the biggest hurdle we’ll have had to surmount.

